Heavy rain continues for 38 provinces

Citizens in these areas are advised to be cautious of the dangers associated with heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which could lead to sudden floods and flash floods, especially in hilly areas near waterways and low-lying areas.

The rain is due to the influence of the southwest monsoon, which is currently prevailing over the upper northern and northeastern regions of Thailand, and the active southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea, the central region, the eastern region, the southern region, and the Gulf of Thailand.

Waves in the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand will be moderate, measuring 1-2 metres, or higher in areas with thunderstorms.

Furthermore, the tropical depression "Yun-Yeung" in the Pacific Ocean is expected to move towards the eastern coast of Japan on September 8-9. This tropical depression is not expected to impact the weather in Thailand.