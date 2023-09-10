Many Thais expect Move Forward-Democrat collaboration to work well in opposition
A recent public opinion poll shed light on the Thai population’s view regarding the Move Forward Party’s role in the opposition and its potential collaboration with the Democrat Party.
Conducted between September 5 and 7 by the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA), the poll found that 56.11% of the respondents believe Move Forward should lead the opposition.
With a sample size of 1,310 people aged 18 and above from across the country, with varying levels of education, occupation and income, the poll earned the following insights:
Preferences for Move Forward Party’s leadership role
• 38.40%: House deputy speaker and opposition leader are equally important
• 29.85%: Opposition leader’s post is more important
• 28.55%: House deputy speaker’s post more important
• 1.68%: Neither position important
• 1.52%: Do not know/no answer/not interested
What position should Move Forward Party choose?
• 56.11%: Opposition leader’s position
• 39.08%: House deputy speaker’s post
• 4.81%: Do not know/no answer/not interested
What will Move Forward-Democrat Party collaboration look like?
• 37.25%: Will work very well together on the opposition side
• 28.55%: Will complement each other
• 17.79%: Will not work well together
• 12.82%: Will not work together at all
• 3.59%: Do not know/no answer/not interested