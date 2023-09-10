Many Thais expect Move Forward-Democrat collaboration to work well in opposition

Conducted between September 5 and 7 by the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA), the poll found that 56.11% of the respondents believe Move Forward should lead the opposition.

With a sample size of 1,310 people aged 18 and above from across the country, with varying levels of education, occupation and income, the poll earned the following insights:

Preferences for Move Forward Party’s leadership role

• 38.40%: House deputy speaker and opposition leader are equally important

• 29.85%: Opposition leader’s post is more important

• 28.55%: House deputy speaker’s post more important

• 1.68%: Neither position important

• 1.52%: Do not know/no answer/not interested

What position should Move Forward Party choose?

• 56.11%: Opposition leader’s position

• 39.08%: House deputy speaker’s post

• 4.81%: Do not know/no answer/not interested

What will Move Forward-Democrat Party collaboration look like?

• 37.25%: Will work very well together on the opposition side

• 28.55%: Will complement each other

• 17.79%: Will not work well together

• 12.82%: Will not work together at all

• 3.59%: Do not know/no answer/not interested