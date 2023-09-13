Officials to inspect airports before expected surge in Chinese arrivals

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin announced on Wednesday that the Cabinet approved the policy to allow tourists from China and Kazakhstan to enter Thailand without having to pay for a visa for five months (September 25 to February 29) to promote tourism.

Shortly after the announcement, Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit revealed the plan for ministry officials and Cabinet members to visit Chiang Mai International Airport on September 15 and 16 to check its readiness to welcome an expected increase in the number of tourists.

The Cabinet will also check the progress of the construction of Chiang Mai’s second airport, which is located in Sankampaeng district but juts into Banthi district in Lamphun province.

On September 29, the ministry and cabinet will check the readiness of Phuket International Airport as well as the construction site of the province’s second airport.

Chiang Mai, Phuket, Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang airports will be key locations to welcome foreign visitors from China and Kazakhstan, said Suriya.

He said that during the visit to these airports, the Cabinet will meet with executives of the Immigration Bureau and Airports of Thailand Plc to discuss measures to reduce crowding due to the expected increase in foreign arrivals.

Suriya also said that Suvarnabhumi International Airport will also organise a soft opening of its new Satellite 1 Building on September 28.