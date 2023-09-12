Free visas will not support illicit Chinese businesses in Thailand, assures Sudawan

Instead, she said, this policy will expedite revenue generation in the tourism sector.

She added that the ministry was paying close attention to the issue of illegal Chinese businesses like zero-dollar tours that tarnish Thailand’s image and affect tourism. She said this was a good opportunity for both Thai and Chinese tourism ministries to tackle this challenge systematically.

Strict enforcement of the law against all forms of illegal businesses is necessary, she said, adding that Chinese travellers should not be blamed for exploiting Thai business operators.

Besides, she said, more than 2.23 million Chinese arrivals this year have contributed more than 100 billion baht in revenue.