Free visas will not support illicit Chinese businesses in Thailand, assures Sudawan
Thailand’s free visa policy for Chinese and Indian passport holders will not benefit operators of illegal businesses, Tourism Minister Sudawan Wangsupakitkosol said on Tuesday.
Instead, she said, this policy will expedite revenue generation in the tourism sector.
She added that the ministry was paying close attention to the issue of illegal Chinese businesses like zero-dollar tours that tarnish Thailand’s image and affect tourism. She said this was a good opportunity for both Thai and Chinese tourism ministries to tackle this challenge systematically.
Strict enforcement of the law against all forms of illegal businesses is necessary, she said, adding that Chinese travellers should not be blamed for exploiting Thai business operators.
Besides, she said, more than 2.23 million Chinese arrivals this year have contributed more than 100 billion baht in revenue.
The minister said an increase in foreign arrivals will significantly contribute to Thailand’s economic and financial growth.
Sudawan added that Tourist Police have implemented measures to screen tourists with bad behaviour and have established a centre along with a smartphone application to help tourists promptly.
This ensures all tourists are safe, she said.
She also said that the ministry will work on dealing with PM2.5 air pollution in Chiang Mai as it could affect tourism. The North of Thailand suffers PM2.5 pollution (particulate matter smaller than 2.5 microns in diameter in the air) every year due to the open burning of farm waste and garbage, forest fires and vehicle emissions.
Sudawan added that her ministry was now aiming for 3 trillion baht in tourism revenue next year compared to 1.9 trillion baht before the pandemic.
The ministry will cooperate with related agencies closely to sustainably improve the quality of Thailand’s tourism sector and its economic potential, she added.