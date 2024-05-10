Taps on Phi Phi have not dried up, say local authorities

Jakarat and members of his panel visited Krabi after hearing that the southern province had been hit with such severe drought that tap water in certain areas was only available every other day. This scarcity was blamed on the lack of rain since January.

Jakarat’s delegation met with representatives of relevant agencies at the Krabi provincial hall on Thursday. Those attending included representatives from the Agriculture and Cooperatives Ministry, the Natural Resources and Environment Ministry, the Interior Ministry, the Krabi Provincial Administration, the Krabi Provincial Administrative Organisation, the Tambon Ao Nang Administrative Organisation and the Krabi Waterworks Office.

Jakarat said he was informed that though the drought on mainland Krabi had affected tap water production, relevant authorities had come up with measures to deal with such scarcity soon.

Jakarat said the agencies had also found a new source of water, Klong Wai Lek Lake, which is on a 264-rai (42.24-hectare) plot in an old mine.

He said the lake is very deep and tests found that the water up to the depth of 15 metres was good for converting into tap water.

The provincial administration is also building a new tap water plant in Tambon Nong Thalay of Muang district worth 174 million baht, and spending 400 million baht to build a 22-kilometre-long pipe connecting the Klong Haeng reservoir to the Talad Kao tap water plant.