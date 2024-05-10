Meeting between Hun Sen and Aung San Suu Kyi unfeasible at present- SAC spokesman

“On his official page, there is nothing written about his request to meet with Daw Aung San Suu Kyi. However, according to our study, this request has appeared in the Phnom Penh Post. In this regard, we have guaranteed a multi-party democratic system. After that, we have guaranteed a federal system based on democracy and federalism. Therefore, we will hold a multi-party democratic general election. We are also making preparations for this. After that, we have set up a five-point road map. Therefore, we will avoid actions that could delay the process ahead,” said Major General Zaw Min.

Senior General Min Aung Hlaing and Hun Sen held a video conference for over an hour on May 7. The main topics discussed were bilateral friendship, the ASEAN region affairs and studying and recommendations about the elections to be held in Myanmar, he said.