Meeting between Hun Sen and Aung San Suu Kyi unfeasible at present- SAC spokesman

The request of former Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen to allow a meeting with Aung San Suu Kyi is currently not possible, according to Major General Zaw Min Tun, spokesman of the State Administration Council (SAC).
He added the above while talking about the video conferencing meeting between the Chairman of the State Administration Council Prime Minister Senior General Min Aung Hlaing and Cambodia Senate President Hun Sen.
“On his official page, there is nothing written about his request to meet with Daw Aung San Suu Kyi. However, according to our study, this request has appeared in the Phnom Penh Post. In this regard, we have guaranteed a multi-party democratic system. After that, we have guaranteed a federal system based on democracy and federalism. Therefore, we will hold a multi-party democratic general election. We are also making preparations for this. After that, we have set up a five-point road map. Therefore, we will avoid actions that could delay the process ahead,” said Major General Zaw Min.
Senior General Min Aung Hlaing and Hun Sen held a video conference for over an hour on May 7. The main topics discussed were bilateral friendship, the ASEAN region affairs and studying and recommendations about the elections to be held in Myanmar, he said.
Major General Zaw Min Tun said, “Our stance is as we have just said, we have a five-point road map. We will proceed according to the road map. We will avoid any events that could cause delays in this matter, and we will avoid them as much as possible. As we have just said, we can delay the steps ahead. If we consider it unnecessary, we have no reason to do so at this time.”
Mr. Hun Sen is also a person who is interested in Myanmar and a veteran leader in Southeast Asian countries. When he took on the duties of the chairman of ASEAN, he personally visited Myanmar to discuss, and Myanmar is very grateful for that.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network