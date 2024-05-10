AIS and partners boost tourism with ‘Welcome to Thailand Privileges’ at 77 department stores nationwide

Rvisra Chirathivat, Chief Marketing Officer of Central Department Store Group, under Central Retail further explained, "At Central Department Store Group, we always believe in delivering the utmost impressive experiences for customers. As evident from our 77 years in business, we have continuously created premium products, services, and privileges to provide the best shopping experience that our customers trust and rely on. We keep seeking new innovations to serve our customers nationwide, aiming to be the department store of the future that captures the hearts of Thai and international tourists alike as the best shopping destination in Thailand."

"Today, we are delighted to collaborate with AIS and their partners Bridge Alliance through the 'Welcome to Thailand Privileges’ campaign to welcome international customers right from their first step from their home countries via leading mobile network providers. We aim to create a seamless impressive experience with a wealth of privilege packages from Central Department Store Group, including coupons from top brands, premium services like Personal Shoppers to assist each customer by recommending promotions and privileges throughout their shopping journey, VAT refund facilitation at Central and Robinson stores, free product delivery to hotels, and opportunities to savor delicacies from premium restaurants at Central Embassy - a comprehensive 360-degree experience to ensure every visitor has the most perfect and special shopping experience until the end of their trip."

For customers of the 9 operators in Bridge Alliance who enable roaming when traveling to Thailand, they will receive the full privileges of the ‘Welcome to Thailand Privileges’ campaign to enjoy shopping and travel conveniently throughout their time in Thailand. The kick-off phase is launching first with China Unicom from China and CTM from Macau today. This will be followed by rolling out the full privileges to customers of the remaining 7 Bridge Alliance mobile operators within this year. Everyone can indulge in the abundant premium benefits until February 28, 2025, including:

• Receive shopping coupons total valued at 3,600 Baht. The coupon can be used at every location of Central and Robinson Department Stores (Please check further terms & conditions at the point of sale)

• Receive shopping coupons total valued at 140 Baht. The coupons can be used at participating Tops Supermarket, Tops Food Hall, and Tops Fine Food locations. (Please check further terms & conditions at the point of sale)

• Exclusive array of privileges and discounts total worth 12,000 Baht from over 45 world-renowned brands including La Mer, Estée Lauder, Tom Ford Beauty, MAC, Sabina, Guy Laroche, Marks & Spencer, Sanrio, Smiggle, Adidas, Sunglass Hut, Tissot, Zwilling, PAÑPURI, and Dyson. (Please check further terms & conditions at the point of sale)

• Special discounts at legendary Thai premium street food restaurants - a destination for all foodies in the heart of Bangkok that appeals to both locals and tourists: Public Lane and Public Market at Central Chidlom on the 1st floor; Lofter featuring renowned restaurants ranging from street food to Michelin- Michelin-guided eateries at Central Chidlom on the 6th floor; Living House at CENTRAL @ centralwOrld on the 7th floor; and Eathai, the ultimate destination for local eats at Central Embassy on level LG. (Please check further terms & conditions at the point of sale)

Customers can receive benefits and coupons by visiting the Customer Services counters at 8 participating Central Department Store branches and 9 participating Robinson Department Store branches.

Participating Central stores: Central Chidlom, CENTRAL @ centralwOrld, Central Chiangmai, Central Pattaya, Central Patong, Central Phuket Floresta, Central Samui and Central Hadyai.

Participating Robinson stores: Robinson Rama 9, Robinson Sukhumvit, Robinson Bangrak, Robinson Chiangmai, Robinson Mae Sot, Robinson Jungceylon, Robinson Chalong, Robinson Thalang and Robinson Hadyai

To enjoy these perks, simply follow the mechanics communicated by each participating operator to redeem the benefits at Central department stores and Robinson department stores, with 77 branches across the country.

Pratthana concluded by saying, “this collaboration between AIS and partners from Bridge Alliance, including Central Department Store Group, under Central Retail, highlights the private sector's dedication to leveraging each organization's strengths and capabilities to support the country's economic engine in the tourism sector. This will drive growth across various sectors within the ecosystem efficiently. We firmly believe that this collaboration will impress tourists and convey the charm of Thailand, encouraging them to visit again in the future.”