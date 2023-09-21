Innovation agency aims to transform Ari district into Bangkok’s tech hub

Chanwit Rattanarasri, the NIA's director of Innovation Infrastructure Department, said the Ari district pilot project aims to stimulate investment in infrastructure crucial for the development of practical technology.

To support this goal, the “ARID [Ari district] Hackathon 2023: Innovation for Well-Being” was held to collect ideas to solve community problems. The winner was PARK D, which presented a “Parking Lot - Sharing” platform as a means to improve transport connectivity. The award-winning idea will be developed further and used for the Ari Innovation District.

The NIA has collaborated with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) to develop innovation districts that will make the capital more liveable as well as attract investment. Currently, there are already three innovation districts: Yothi Innovation District for medical services, Punnawithi Innovation District for cybertech, and Ari Innovation District.

The project will be fully supported with tools and funds from the NIA, BMA, and the private sector in the area, Chanwit said.

Previously, the NIA established guidelines for pursuing and disseminating spatial innovation development at the regional, city, and area levels.

The NIA intends to bring Deep Tech to a variety of locations, including the Ari Innovation District. While housing a large number of people, Ari Innovation District is also an excellent economic hub that supports business establishments, facilitates infrastructure usage, and promotes the development of new technologies.