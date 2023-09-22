Congestion misery as Bangkok streets flood

According to city officials, the highest rainfall was recorded at 8.30pm in Bangna district at 144.5 mm.

The floods have caused severe traffic congestion on several key roads including Vibhavadi-Rangsit, Sukhumvit, Ngamwongwan and Tiwanon.

The rains also brought down a tree in Soi Pridi Banomyong 2 (Sukhumvit 71), prompting city officials to remove the debris from the road.

The Thai Meteorological Department forecast on Thursday that more than 70% of the Bangkok metropolitan area would experience thundershowers and isolated heavy rains. These conditions are the result of the easterly and southeasterly winds over the lower Northeast and the East, as well as the weak southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea and western Thailand.

The department has forecast continuous rainfall on Friday over the country with gusty winds and isolated heavy rains in the lower Northeast and the lower Central region. Isolated heavy to very heavy downpours are expected in the Bangkok metropolitan area, the East and the South.

City residents can check latest updates on the flood situation from Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s flood prevention centre via facebook or website.