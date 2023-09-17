Bangkok city government is expanding opening hours for parks
As part of the Bangkok Metropolitan Association (BMA)’s efforts to make parks more accessible to the public, Nawamin Phirom Park on Sri Burapha Road in Bung Kum district began opening 30 minutes earlier on September 15.
The 30-acre park now opens at 4.30am instead of 5am, and closes at 9pm.
BMA spokesperson Aekvarunyoo Amrapala said the move was in line with a policy to make public services more easily accessible and that opening hours of other public parks – including Lumpini, Chatuchak, Benjasiri, Saranrom, and Thonburirom – may be extended.
Nawamin Phirom Park is popular with nearby residents for strolling and exercise. It includes walking and running paths, and an about 2,000-metre jogging track.