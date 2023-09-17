Bangkok city government is expanding opening hours for parks

The 30-acre park now opens at 4.30am instead of 5am, and closes at 9pm.

BMA spokesperson Aekvarunyoo Amrapala said the move was in line with a policy to make public services more easily accessible and that opening hours of other public parks – including Lumpini, Chatuchak, Benjasiri, Saranrom, and Thonburirom – may be extended.

Nawamin Phirom Park is popular with nearby residents for strolling and exercise. It includes walking and running paths, and an about 2,000-metre jogging track.