Flood warnings as heavy rain forecast for much of Thailand

This weather pattern is due to the influence of the southwest monsoon moving across the northern, northeastern, and central parts of Thailand.

For sea conditions, the upper parts of the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand will experience fairly strong waves, with wave heights of 2-3 metres. The lower parts of the Andaman Sea and the lower Gulf of Thailand will have wave heights of 1-2 metres, more in thunderstorms. Small vessels should exercise caution and avoid navigating in areas with storms, particularly in the upper Andaman Sea and upper Gulf of Thailand.

Typhoon “Saola”, which is affecting the northeast of the Philippines, is expected to move towards the South China Sea from August 30 to September 1, and then towards the southeastern coast of China from September 2 to 4. This typhoon is not expected to directly impact the weather conditions in Thailand. Travellers to the mentioned areas should check weather conditions before their trips during these dates.