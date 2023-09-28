Srettha and Cambodian PM target big jump in bilateral trade

The Thai leader arrived in Phnom Penh on Thursday morning on his first official bilateral visit to any country. It was his second overseas trip as prime minister after attending the United Nations General Assembly in New York last week.

In Phnom Penh, Srettha was welcomed by his Cambodian counterpart, Hun Manet, at the Peace Palace – the principal workplace of the prime minister of Cambodia.

Hun Manet is the son of long-time leader Hun Sen. Both Srettha and Hun Manet became prime minister on the same day late last month.

Both sides agreed to increase bilateral trade to $15 billion within two years while upgrading border checkpoints and rail links for cargo trains.

Bilateral trade was worth $4.67 billion in 2022, having increased every year since 2015, when bilateral trade amounted to $1.83 billion.

The two leaders held bilateral meetings aimed at deepening the direction of action to further deepen and expand cooperation in all areas of mutual benefit within the bilateral and multilateral frameworks, said a statement from the Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.