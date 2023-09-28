After 17 years of service, Suvarnabhumi Airport aims to get bigger and better

The airport is the process of regaining the momentum lost in the three years of impaired operations during Covid-19, Suvarnabhumi Airport director Kittipong Kittikachorn said on Thursday.

In the first 11 months of fiscal year 2023 (beginning October 1, 2022), Suvarnabhumi Airport handled a total of 268,477 flights, an increase of 59.4%, year on year. The number of passengers using the airport reached 44.40 million, a 153.4% increase. As Suvarnabhumi Airport moves into its 18th year of operations, the authorities have developed plans for expansion in various areas.

On Thursday, the Secondary Terminal Building 1, also known as SAT-1, was inaugurated in a soft opening ceremony. The official opening ceremony on Friday will be presided over by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin. This expansion would increase the airport’s capacity to accommodate passengers by over 30%, from 45 million people annually to 60 million people, Kittipong said.

The airport also has introduced new technology for baggage handling and check-in by installing the Individual Carrier System. This is a high-speed baggage transport system that connects the Main Terminal Building to SAT-1, he revealed.