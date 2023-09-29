Bearbrick: An expensive doll turns money-laundering accessory

In August, Singaporean police performed island wide anti-money laundering raids, rounding up a group of foreigners and seizing cash and assets that included luxury cars, watches and handbags. But what also caught people’s attention were multiple colourful bear-like figurines listed as “ornaments” by the police.

In Thailand, officials of the Police Cyber Taskforce on Tuesday searched the house of a fellow police officer suspected of involvement in online gambling websites and seized a number of Bearbrick and other dolls listed by police as high-value collectables.

The operation was a follow-up on the controversial searches of houses belonging to national police chief Pol General Surachate Hakparn and his subordinates on Monday, just two days before the Police Commission appointed a new national police chief. The position eventually went to Pol General Torsak Sukwimol.

Surachate, who was among the shortlisted candidates, said the searches were motivated by internal politics in the police department.

But what exactly are Bearbricks, and why were they among the items seized?

A Bearbrick – stylised as BE@RBRICK – is a collectable toy figure produced by Japanese company Medicom Toy. It was first introduced in 2001 as a gift to visitors at the World Character Convention in Tokyo.

Limited edition runs of Bearbricks are much-sought after by collectors and fashionistas.

Shawn Wee, owner of Singapore collectables store Eye For Toys, told the Straits Times the collection of Bearbricks seized by the Singapore police last month could be worth between 500,000 and 570,000 Singaporean dollars and appeared to be authentic.