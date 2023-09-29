Relentless rains leave many parts of Thailand's North inundated
Heavy rains since early Friday have flooded several areas in Thailand’s northern provinces.
The downpour was activated by the monsoon trough that lies across the lower North, the upper Central and the Northeast of Thailand, according to forecast by the Thailand Meteorological Department.
The tourist province of Chiang Mai was lashed by heavy rains since last night, causing flash floods and water runoffs in several areas, including the famous Doi Inthanon and Wachirathan Waterfall in Chom Thong district.
The Doi Inthanon National Park on Friday prohibited visitors from swimming in the waterfall and warned villagers to beware of overflows from creeks connecting to the waterfall.
Heavy rains since early Friday caused floods in the downtown area of Lampang province’s Muang district, especially at the Don Pan intersection on Phahonyothin Road.
Locals reported that flood waters had entered residences and shophouses along the Prasan Maitree and Surain roads that run across the commercial area of Sob Tui subdistrict, as the volume of water received was far greater than the draining capacity of the city. Police have warned motorists to exercise caution while using these roads.
Phrae, the province east of Lampang, reported downpours in several areas since 3am on Friday. As of 7am, at least 70 households in the Long and Wang Chin districts were under water. The province has dispatched emergency response teams to help evacuate seniors and the disabled out of the inundated areas.
Meanwhile, heavy rains led to the water level in Yom River rising, flooding houses along the river banks in Phichit province. The river runs through four districts of Phichit: Sam Ngam, Pho Prathap Chang, Bueng Narang and Pho Thalay.
At least 15 households in Sam Ngam district reported around 50cm high floodwaters in a riverside community, prompting locals to switch from cars and motorcycles to boats to get around.
As of Friday morning, the water level of the Yom at a measurement station in Sam Ngam was at 4.76 metres, up 20 centimetres since last night, with the danger of rising further amid relentless rains.