Relentless rains leave many parts of Thailand's North inundated

The downpour was activated by the monsoon trough that lies across the lower North, the upper Central and the Northeast of Thailand, according to forecast by the Thailand Meteorological Department.

The tourist province of Chiang Mai was lashed by heavy rains since last night, causing flash floods and water runoffs in several areas, including the famous Doi Inthanon and Wachirathan Waterfall in Chom Thong district.

The Doi Inthanon National Park on Friday prohibited visitors from swimming in the waterfall and warned villagers to beware of overflows from creeks connecting to the waterfall.

Heavy rains since early Friday caused floods in the downtown area of Lampang province’s Muang district, especially at the Don Pan intersection on Phahonyothin Road.

Locals reported that flood waters had entered residences and shophouses along the Prasan Maitree and Surain roads that run across the commercial area of Sob Tui subdistrict, as the volume of water received was far greater than the draining capacity of the city. Police have warned motorists to exercise caution while using these roads.