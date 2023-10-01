More space made for high-rise condos, fewer parks in Bangkok’s new city plan

The new city plan was approved by an advisory committee of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration at a meeting chaired by BMA deputy governor Wisanu Subsompon on September 13.

BMA officials said the next move is to hold public hearings in Bangkok’s 50 districts. The hearings will begin in November and will be held in several rounds covering different groups of people, including ordinary people, specialists, professionals and other organisations.

The officials believe the process may be lengthy before a new city plan can be enforced by early 2025.