More space made for high-rise condos, fewer parks in Bangkok’s new city plan
Bangkok’s new layout will increase mixed-use areas or orange zones for high-rise condominiums, by 23% to about 349.95 square metres when it is enforced possibly in 2025, officials said.
The new city plan was approved by an advisory committee of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration at a meeting chaired by BMA deputy governor Wisanu Subsompon on September 13.
BMA officials said the next move is to hold public hearings in Bangkok’s 50 districts. The hearings will begin in November and will be held in several rounds covering different groups of people, including ordinary people, specialists, professionals and other organisations.
The officials believe the process may be lengthy before a new city plan can be enforced by early 2025.
According to BMA officials, the new city plan will see an increase in mixed-use areas or orange zones from 248.08 square kilometres marked in the 2013 plan to 349.95 square km.
The increased areas would be allocated along new electric train routes. Marking out these orange zones will allow developers to build high-rise condominiums along the electric train routes, sources explained.
The new city plan will also see green zones reduced from 240.32 square km to 50.60 square km.
Real-estate developers said that when the new city plan is implemented, it will turn eight areas into hot development zones, such as Ratchayothin in northern Bangkok, Don Mueang and Laksi, Lat Phrao and Ramintra, Srinakarin, Minburi, eastern Bangkok, Thalingchan and Thawee Wattana area and Wongwian Yai-Suksawad area.