PM promises swift action after one tourist killed, another injured in mall shooting

The officials were quoting Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin’s phone conversation with Chinese Ambassador Han Zhiqiang.

Two people were killed and five injured in a shooting by a 14-year-old suspect, who is now in police custody.

Those shot dead include a female Chinese tourist and a Myanmar national mall employee.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the embassy said it has dispatched consular officials to the mall and hospitals to look into the situation after learning that one Chinese national had been killed and another injured.

“We have gathered personal information of the deceased and visited the injured victim at the hospital, whose condition is now stable,” the post read.

The embassy also relayed Srettha’s condolences to the family of the deceased woman, adding that the premier and Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara had visited the injured at hospital on Tuesday.

The post added that in the calls to the ambassador on Tuesday, both Srettha and Parnpree had insisted that the Thai government would quickly investigate the incident and work in line with the law to promote public safety and present a safe environment for tourists.

Separately, the Foreign Ministry on Wednesday expressed its condolences to victims of the shooting incident in a Facebook post.

The post said it was deeply saddened and shocked by the incident and expressed deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those who were killed.

It also wished a swift recovery to those injured in this tragedy.

“During this very difficult time, the Ministry has been and will continue to liaise with the Embassies involved to provide any support and assistance necessary to the affected families from those countries,” the post said.