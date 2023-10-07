Embassy issues warning to Thai workers as Hamas launches attacks Israel

The Embassy has alerted Thai citizens in Israel and disseminated a video demonstrating safety measures to take when air raid sirens are sounded.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Panpri Phahitthanukon have instructed the Thai Ambassador to take care of Thai citizens and closely monitor the situation.

Regarding the impact on Thai nationals in Israel, the Embassy has been informed that one Thai worker in Moshav Mivtahim was injured in the attack. The Embassy has already communicated with the individual and provided an online medical consultation.

There are approximately 5,000 Thai nationals residing in the vicinity of Gaza.

As the situation continues to develop, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will closely monitor and provide updates. Thai nationals affected can contact:

Thai Embassy: (+972) 5 4636 8150

The Office of Protection and Welfare for Thai Nationals Abroad: 0 2575 1047-51