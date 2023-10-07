Embassy issues warning to Thai workers as Hamas launches attacks Israel
The Royal Thai Embassy in Tel Aviv is urging Thais living in Israel to keep a lookout and take shelter immediately if sirens go off. If they are unable to get to a shelter, they should immediately lie down, not take photographs and avoid large empty spaces.
The statement also advised those living near the Gaza Strip and in Tel Aviv to stay indoors at all times.
The embassy issued the statement after Hamas launched a large-scale military strike against Israel on Saturday morning, firing more than 5,000 rockets from the Gaza Strip.
The Embassy has alerted Thai citizens in Israel and disseminated a video demonstrating safety measures to take when air raid sirens are sounded.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Panpri Phahitthanukon have instructed the Thai Ambassador to take care of Thai citizens and closely monitor the situation.
Regarding the impact on Thai nationals in Israel, the Embassy has been informed that one Thai worker in Moshav Mivtahim was injured in the attack. The Embassy has already communicated with the individual and provided an online medical consultation.
There are approximately 5,000 Thai nationals residing in the vicinity of Gaza.
As the situation continues to develop, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will closely monitor and provide updates. Thai nationals affected can contact:
Thai Embassy: (+972) 5 4636 8150
The Office of Protection and Welfare for Thai Nationals Abroad: 0 2575 1047-51
There are some 25,000 Thais working in the Israeli agricultural sectors under a bilateral agreement. In 2021, two Thai workers were killed and eight injured in rocket attacks from Gaza.
Ambassador of Israel to Thailand, Orna Sagiv said "At this critical juncture, we implore the international community to stand in solidarity with Israel as we strive for peace and security in the face of adversity. Together, we can send a resounding message that terrorism and violence have no place in our world."
"Furthermore, I kindly request the people of Thailand to join us in prayer for the souls of those who have tragically lost their lives, and for a swift end to this violence. Your thoughts and prayers would provide comfort and support to the countless families affected by this senseless brutality," she added.