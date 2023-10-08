Thai Air Force puts 6 planes on standby as it awaits reopening of Israel airspace
The Royal Thai Air Force chief held an urgent meeting with senior officers on Sunday to prepare for the evacuation of Thai workers stranded in Israel after the Hamas attack on Saturday.
Air Force chief ACM Phanphakdee Phatthanakul led the meeting at the Air Force Operations with other senior commanders from other RTAF to discuss the evacuation.
At the end of the meeting, the RTAF chief ordered that five C-130 military transport planes and one Airbus 340 passenger plane be placed on standby to evacuate Thai workers once Israel opens its airspace.
After Hamas militants launched an unprecedented attack on two Israeli towns near the Gaza Strip, Israel declared war and closed its airspace.
Phanphakdee has instructed all officials that the evacuation operations must be safe for both civilians and troops.