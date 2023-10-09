Two Thais confirmed dead in Israel but number could rise

“We are waiting for confirmation from the Israeli authorities,” he said. “Meanwhile, the Foreign Affairs Ministry has been told to coordinate with nearby countries to evacuate Thais to safety."

Phumtham was filling in for Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, who is on an urgent overseas mission, in chairing a meeting of the government’s emergency centre to address the situation in Israel.

Hamas militants fired thousands of rockets and sent dozens of fighters into Israeli towns near the Gaza Strip in a surprise attack on Saturday morning.

After the attack, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that his country was “at war” with Hamas.

The Thai embassy confirmed on Sunday that two Thai workers had been killed and 11 have been captured. Eight other Thais have been injured, two of whom are in a critical condition.

Eight or nine Thai students enrolled in Israel are confirmed to be safe, said Phumtham, adding that measures are being discussed to help Thais in Israel, estimated to number some 30,000 people, about 5,000 of whom reside near conflict areas in the Gaza Strip.

He added that the Royal Thai Airforce has been ordered to prepare six planes – one A340 and five C130s – to evacuate Thai workers once Israel opens its airspace. Meanwhile, the Foreign Affairs Ministry will compile a list of Thais in Israel to make sure that everyone is accounted for.

The Thai embassy in Tel Aviv will serve as the central agency in coordinating with local authorities and getting the latest updates on the situation, the deputy prime minister said.