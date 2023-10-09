Former Thai envoy to Denmark murdered by foreign national: police

He was speaking after the body of Vichit Chitvimarn, 63, was discovered at his three-storey residence in a luxury housing estate in Bangkok's Chatuchak district earlier that day.

The body was found covered with empty moving boxes in a toilet on the second floor. A forensic examination of the body revealed that he had been stabbed three times in the chest.

Police investigators have collected 15 pieces of evidence so far including the boxes and knives. They also found that the body was moved to the second floor.

Atthaphon said the suspect is a foreigner but refused to reveal the killer's nationality or how the suspect accessed the estate.

The suspect is on the loose in Thailand, he said, adding that the police are collecting evidence to request an arrest warrant. He also vowed to hunt down the suspect as soon as possible.