Public Health Minister joins nation in mourning Thailand’s ‘best surgeon’
Public Health Minister Cholnan Srikaew joined social networkers in mourning the passing of Thailand’s “best surgeon” on Sunday.
Dr Sukkasem Kuljittisamrarn, 53, a specialist and surgeon based in Samui, succumbed to his chronic condition on Sunday.
He recently caught public attention after his colleagues shared a photograph of him performing surgery on a critical patient while wearing an oxygen mask to treat his own condition.
His colleagues said Dr Sukkasem had devoted himself to tending to patients even though he himself was struggling with a chronic condition.
On Monday, Cholnan mourned the surgeon’s death in a Facebook post on Monday.
“The Public Health Ministry has lost a valuable personnel. Departing for good is one of the best surgeons, who devoted himself to performing surgeries even though he needed oxygen himself,” the post read.
“I would like to extend my deepest condolences to his family. May the soul of Dr Sukkasem rest in peace.”
Local residents said Dr Sukkasem was one of the best surgeons on the island in Surat Thani and said they deeply regretted his passing.