Commercial airlines join evacuation mission from Israel

Some 30,000 Thais are reportedly residing in Israel which is currently at war with the Palestinian militant group Hamas following a surprise missile strike on towns near the Gaza Strip on October 7.

According to the Thai Embassy in Tel Aviv, more than 5,000 Thais in Israel have expressed interest in returning home.

Srettha said the plane carrying the first batch of Thai nationals would leave Israel early on Thursday morning. The latest update from the embassy indicated that 15 Thais, four of them injured, will be on board. The flight is scheduled to land in Thailand around 11.22am.

The PM said that as Israel has closed several roads in the country, travel to the embassy will be by military vehicles provided by the Israeli army. The chief of the Royal Thai Armed Forces, General Songwit Noonpakdee, has been tasked with coordinating with local authorities to aid the evacuation of Thais, he added.

Srettha said that with the war intensifying, the government’s priority is to evacuate Thais from the conflict zones as soon as possible.

“So far 20 Thais have lost their lives in the situation, and I hope that this number will be final,” said Srettha. “However, we cannot guarantee anything as the battle is becoming fiercer. The government is doing what it can to evacuate Thais as fast as possible.”