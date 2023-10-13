Singapore PM posts reel with Thai love song in his message on Srettha visit

Lee’s Instagram reel is accompanied by a track from “Good Time”, a Thai love song by the young duo, Bright Vachirawit and Thanaerng Kanyawee.

The video shows the moments when Lee greeted Srettha upon the Thai leader’s arrival at the Istana, Singapore’s presidential office where state guests are received, and during their delegation meeting and a luncheon hosted in Srettha’s honour.

In his Instagram post on Srettha’s first official visit to Singapore as prime minister, Lee wrote: “I look forward to working closely with PM Srettha for the benefit of the region and our peoples.”

He said Singapore and Thailand are close partners in Asean. “Our economic and business links are growing, and we are cooperating in emerging areas such as the digital economy, carbon credits, and renewable energy,” his post read.

The Singaporean prime minister also said that the two countries share close people-to-people ties.