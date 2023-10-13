Thai workers who bought own return tickets from Israel to be reimbursed
The Ministry of Foreign Affair has said it would fully reimburse those workers who had bought air tickets with their own money to return from Israel.
The ministry was also attempting to increase flight frequencies and striving to bring home 400 Thais per flight, Kanchana Patarachoke, the ministry’s director-general of the Department of Information, said.
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has reiterated his government’s policy of assisting every Thai national, including those who travelled back to Thailand from October 7 onwards, when the conflict between Israel and Hamas began.
Thai nationals who travelled back must provide supporting documents, such as boarding pass, receipt or flight tickets, along with identification documents such as passport or national ID card to claim reimbursement. They should submit these through provincial labour offices and the Ministry of Labor.
In the future, there may be service points set up at Suvarnabhumi Airport.
At least 21 Thai nationals are reported to have been killed in the Hamas onslaught last week, 14 suffered injuries, and an estimated 16 individuals are believed to have been held hostage.
Commercial flights with Thai Airways, Nok Air and Air Asia are being reserved for Thai workers, details of which are yet to be disclosed. The aim is to repatriate approximately 400 individuals per day through all available channels, with a goal of daily repatriation if possible, Kanchana said.
Plans are being made to evacuate Thai nationals to Jordan and nearby countries using Thai Airways flights. The Thai ambassador to Jordan had discussed the need to expedite incomplete documentation for land travel. The repatriation has become more challenging because of hostilities in the region.
A repatriation centre has been set up in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, and in Egypt to accommodate Thai nationals for repatriation. Thai Airways flights will be available to transport them back to Thailand. However, the mode of travel will depend on the evolving situation and security considerations.
Thai food establishments in Israel have provided assistance and prepared meals for Thai workers who are waiting to return to Thailand.
The Ministry of Labour has also instructed the labour management officers stationed at the Royal Thai Embassy in Tel Aviv, to urgently coordinate with employers and the 12 job placement agencies to provide information about the whereabouts of workers in different areas.