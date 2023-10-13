Thai workers who bought own return tickets from Israel to be reimbursed

The ministry was also attempting to increase flight frequencies and striving to bring home 400 Thais per flight, Kanchana Patarachoke, the ministry’s director-general of the Department of Information, said.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has reiterated his government’s policy of assisting every Thai national, including those who travelled back to Thailand from October 7 onwards, when the conflict between Israel and Hamas began.

Thai nationals who travelled back must provide supporting documents, such as boarding pass, receipt or flight tickets, along with identification documents such as passport or national ID card to claim reimbursement. They should submit these through provincial labour offices and the Ministry of Labor.

In the future, there may be service points set up at Suvarnabhumi Airport.

At least 21 Thai nationals are reported to have been killed in the Hamas onslaught last week, 14 suffered injuries, and an estimated 16 individuals are believed to have been held hostage.

Commercial flights with Thai Airways, Nok Air and Air Asia are being reserved for Thai workers, details of which are yet to be disclosed. The aim is to repatriate approximately 400 individuals per day through all available channels, with a goal of daily repatriation if possible, Kanchana said.