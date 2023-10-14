Four-year-old girl escapes serious injury after toes get caught in escalator groove at mall

The little girl’s right big toe and index toe got stuck when she was coming down the escalator with her mother after playing in the indoor children's play area in the mall.

The escalator was halted but it took another five minutes for the mall staff to extricate the girl’s foot from the escalator groove.

The family later met with reporters at their residence in Samut Prakan province. The girl's mother said that she had taken her daughter to play at the mall's indoor playground. When it was time to leave, as they were going down the escalator, the accident happened near the bottom of the escalator. The mother said that though mall staff came rushing to help, the rescue process seemed disorganised.

The girl's mother requested the mall management to consider this incident as a lesson and establish specific procedures for such emergencies to ensure a quicker rescue process.

Mall staff said the girl was fortunate that the incident occurred near the bottom where the escalator's emergency stop button is located. The girl suffered cuts on her toes, but escaped more serious injury.