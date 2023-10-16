Thai Railway Police come to end of the line after 129 years protecting passengers

The Railway Police Division (RPD) will be disbanded on Tuesday (October 17) and absorbed into other units under the National Police Bureau.

Railway police were established in 1894 during the reign of King Chulalongkorn (Rama V), under the name Railway Security Unit. They were later reorganised and renamed the Railway Police Unit before eventually being upgraded to the Railway Police Division. Railway police stations are situated throughout the country.

The RPD’s main duties are supervising railway-related investigations and combating criminal activity within the railway system.

It has jurisdiction over more than 450 railway stations and over 4,000 kilometres of track with more than 5,000 railway crossings. It is charged with protecting the safety of more than 30 million passengers annually.

The RPD’s workforce of over 600 personnel cover more than 240 passenger trains, excluding freight trains, and is spread across 15 railway police stations with service units at 40 railway stations.