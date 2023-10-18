Soon 600 Thais to be evacuated a day from Israel, says PM, as death toll rises to 30

The prime minister added that the Thai government was not complacent about the safety of the remaining Thai workers in Israel.

He said Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara was in the process of seeking permission for the use of ports of Middle East nations to repatriate Thais by sea.

Srettha said the US has repatriated its 1,500 to 2,000 citizens by boat to Cyprus but the Israeli ports have been closed.

The prime minister added that many Thais were still unable to leave the risky zones in Israel and dozens of Thais could not reach the airport in time for their flights although they had registered with the Thai embassy for repatriation.

He said the Supreme Commander of the Thai Armed Forces had been trying to coordinate with the Israel Defence Forces, seeking help to evacuate Thais from risky zones as soon as possible.

Srrettha also urged the remaining Thais to decide as soon as possible whether they want to continue working in Israel at their own risk or return to Thailand.

“The risk is on you. The government has a duty to repatriate people fast and safe after you make a decision to return home,” Srettha said.