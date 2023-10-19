Chiang Mai hospital becomes first in Thailand to integrate cath lab and cardiac MRI facilities

The faculty dean, Bannakij Lojanapiwat, emphasised that the integration aimed to reduce door-to-door time for patients to have a better chance of survival and recovery.

He said patients suffering from acute coronary syndrome require immediate medical attention and "every minute counts".

A statement from the hospital, which is a part of Chiang Mai University's Faculty of Medicine, said on Wednesday that the integration of the Catheterization Lab and Cardiac MRI facilities into the emergency room (ER) has now transformed the Maharaj Nakhon Chiang Mai Hospital into Thailand's largest one-stop-service ER in the North.

In order to provide timely treatment, which is critical for saving patients’ lives, the hospital is providing smart ambulances to transport patients. As a result, it would be possible to diagnose patients' symptoms during the ride and the operation could begin as soon as the patients arrive at the hospital, Bannakij said.

“Our team should be able to perform the much-needed surgery within 30 minutes. Survival chance is therefore higher,” Bannakij said.

Standards require that once patients with heart failures reach the ER, their condition must be diagnosed with an electrocardiogram within 10 minutes and a surgery must be done within 90 minutes.