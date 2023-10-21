Exploding devices hidden in fire extinguishers rock Narathiwat
Homemade bombs exploded at many locations in the southernmost province of Narathiwat in the early hours on Saturday, local police said.
Impacts from the explosions felled more than 10 electricity poles in Sungai Kolok and Tak Bai districts of the insurgency-hit province and severely damaged the facade of a gold shop in Tak Bai.
There were no reports of injuries or deaths.
The seemingly coordinated attacks occurred at about 1.30am when an improvised explosive device in a fire extinguisher placed at the gold shop’s front door exploded.
About 50 metres away, an unknown number of gunmen fired shots from M-16 and AK-47 assault rifles at a security checkpoint. A gunfight between the attackers and the checkpoint’s seven officers ensued and lasted for over half an hour.
The attackers later fled into darkness when police and military reinforcements arrived.
About 200 metres from the checkpoint, a bomb explosion broke a roadside power pole. An unexploded homemade bomb was found at the foot of another power pole nearby. Police cordoned off the area for further examination after sunrise.
Two more homemade bombs were found at the foot of a roadside power pole in Tak Bai district. The area was cordoned off for security reasons.
In Sungai Kolok district, two explosive devices placed under two power poles detonated and the impacts felled 10 poles, blocking a section of the road linking Tak Bai and Sungai Kolok. The homemade bombs were concealed in fire extinguishers, according to police.
Also in Sungai Kolok, villagers reported an explosion at an electricity pole, which was felled from the impact. An unexploded explosive device in a fire extinguisher was found at the foot of an adjacent power pole, police said.