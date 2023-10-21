Exploding devices hidden in fire extinguishers rock Narathiwat

Impacts from the explosions felled more than 10 electricity poles in Sungai Kolok and Tak Bai districts of the insurgency-hit province and severely damaged the facade of a gold shop in Tak Bai.

There were no reports of injuries or deaths.

The seemingly coordinated attacks occurred at about 1.30am when an improvised explosive device in a fire extinguisher placed at the gold shop’s front door exploded.

About 50 metres away, an unknown number of gunmen fired shots from M-16 and AK-47 assault rifles at a security checkpoint. A gunfight between the attackers and the checkpoint’s seven officers ensued and lasted for over half an hour.

The attackers later fled into darkness when police and military reinforcements arrived.

About 200 metres from the checkpoint, a bomb explosion broke a roadside power pole. An unexploded homemade bomb was found at the foot of another power pole nearby. Police cordoned off the area for further examination after sunrise.