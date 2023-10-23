MRT flat fare boosts Red line travel by 20%

Passengers per trip have increased by 5,273 to 31,457, 20% more than on October 6, when there were 26,184 passengers per trip, including 171 long-distance passengers travelling using the service for free.

The Purple line, meanwhile, saw a rise of 5,056 passengers per trip, an increase of 5.3% compared to October 6.

The Blue line is also faring better, with 519,919 passengers per trip, an increase of 34,390 passengers, or 7.08% over October 6, helped by the connection with the Purple Line at Tao Poon Station.

The Department of Rail Transport will monitor passenger numbers on the MRT rail system daily for a month following the implementation of the 20-baht flat fare and every three months thereafter.