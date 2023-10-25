Thailand sets out to lower PM2.5 pollution in 2024

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment is acutely aware of the problem and has prepared and reinforced measures to prevent and address PM2.5 particulate matter problems in 2024, Chai Watcharong, a spokesperson for the Prime Minister's Office, explains.

These measures include defining specific targets, such as reducing areas prone to repeated burning by 50% in conservation and national reserve forests. It also involves collaborative efforts between the government and private sectors, enhancing forest fire situation command, setting up checkpoints, involving the public, and accelerating the implementation of Good Agricultural Practices (GAP PM2.5-free).

A national and provincial-level management mechanism is being developed, encouraging regional cooperation and utilising trade conditions to reduce cross-border haze issues. The private sector is being encouraged to invest in solving the problem through various benefits and incentives. The goals are as follows:

1. Reduce burned areas in conservation and reserve forests by 50%.

2. Decrease agricultural burning areas by 50%.

3. Reduce average PM2.5 particulate matter by 40%.

4. Decrease the number of days when PM2.5 particulate matter exceeds standards by 30%.

Chai stressed that the government is prioritising the health and safety of its citizens. All agencies have been instructed to monitor the situation closely and plan continuous operations, especially during changing weather conditions. Citizens, particularly vulnerable groups such as children, pregnant women, the elderly, and individuals with pre-existing conditions, are urged to take special precautions. People are advised to follow the situation closely and adhere to the recommended courses of action.