Thailand sets out to lower PM2.5 pollution in 2024
As the year draws to a close, Thailand is once again struggling with air pollution caused by hazardous PM2.5 particulate matter. These tiny particles are difficult to trap or manage, making them a significant concern.
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment is acutely aware of the problem and has prepared and reinforced measures to prevent and address PM2.5 particulate matter problems in 2024, Chai Watcharong, a spokesperson for the Prime Minister's Office, explains.
These measures include defining specific targets, such as reducing areas prone to repeated burning by 50% in conservation and national reserve forests. It also involves collaborative efforts between the government and private sectors, enhancing forest fire situation command, setting up checkpoints, involving the public, and accelerating the implementation of Good Agricultural Practices (GAP PM2.5-free).
A national and provincial-level management mechanism is being developed, encouraging regional cooperation and utilising trade conditions to reduce cross-border haze issues. The private sector is being encouraged to invest in solving the problem through various benefits and incentives. The goals are as follows:
1. Reduce burned areas in conservation and reserve forests by 50%.
2. Decrease agricultural burning areas by 50%.
3. Reduce average PM2.5 particulate matter by 40%.
4. Decrease the number of days when PM2.5 particulate matter exceeds standards by 30%.
Chai stressed that the government is prioritising the health and safety of its citizens. All agencies have been instructed to monitor the situation closely and plan continuous operations, especially during changing weather conditions. Citizens, particularly vulnerable groups such as children, pregnant women, the elderly, and individuals with pre-existing conditions, are urged to take special precautions. People are advised to follow the situation closely and adhere to the recommended courses of action.
During the transition from the rainy season to winter, increasing air pressure tends to trap particulate matter, leading to accumulation. The PM2.5 particulate matter situation, indicated by the Pollution Control Department of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, shows an orange level, which impacts health. This situation is expected to persist for another 1-2 days. Citizens are urged to stay updated.
Since June 1 of this year, the Pollution Control Department has revised the 24-hour average PM2.5 particulate matter standard to 37.5 micrograms per cubic metre (previously 50 micrograms per cubic metre). This enhances the efficiency of the PM2.5 particulate matter alert system.
Citizens can access information about air quality, forecasts, and news through the Air4Thai website and application and are encouraged to follow recommendations from the Department of Disease Control.
A glimmer of hope suggesting that Thailand's air quality might marginally improve is on the horizon, though, with some saying that the PM2.5 issue might not be a seasonal problem anymore due to the increasing popularity of electric vehicles. Although the percentage is still small, the sales of electric cars have risen significantly compared to previous years. However, the overall contribution remains minimal. If the problem is not earnestly addressed and if the goals the government has laid out are not met, this issue will persist in Thai society much to the detriment of the population’s health.