PM to celebrate UNESCO’s listing of Songkran

The Cultural Promotion Department on Thursday confirmed that Thailand’s traditional new year, known as the Songkran Festival, which has been on UNESCO’s shortlist since January, will be officially named a world intangible cultural heritage during the meeting.

Four items that made it to the tentative list are the traditional Thai dance Khon, traditional Thai massage, folk dance drama Nora, and the Songkran festival, which had been submitted for consideration in 2020.

The department added that on December 7 it will host a celebration event at Lan Khon Mueang town square in Bangkok, to be presided over by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin.

The celebration will include traditional Songkran activities such as sprinkling water on Phra Phuttha Sihing Buddha figure, and will be attended by members of the cabinet, the Bangkok governor, and executives of provincial cultural offices.

Also joining the Songkran parade will be Thai-Danish beauty queen Anntonia Porsild, first runner-up in the Miss Universe 2023 pageant, attired in the costume of Songkran goddess Mahothorn Dhevi, who represents Saturday, the day of Songkran Festival 2024 (April 13, 2024).

The Songkran parade will also feature traditional dances and music performances from 4 regions of Thailand, in a bid to promote Thai traditions and invite tourists to take part in the actual celebration in April next year across the kingdom.