DSI deploys money laundering law to bust billion-baht pork smuggling ring

DSI’s acting director-general Yuthana Praedam ordered his staff to work with the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) on criminal and civil action against illegal importers, said a source familiar with the matter.

On Friday, the DSI questioned two more companies in its probe on the smuggling of frozen pork worth 117 million baht into the country in 41 shipping containers.

Boriboon Laorpaksin, director of Sikhantin Trading and Smile Top K Enterprise, met with chief investigator Nattaporn Ditsayatham at DSI headquarters.

The companies are charged with violating customs and animal epidemic laws. Boriboon denied the charges and asked to submit written testimony later.

Sikhantin is registered as an animal feed distributor while Smile Top K is an importer and distributor of frozen foods. Both companies share the same address in Lopburi province’s Ban Mi district.

Another eight companies, 10 shipping firms, and six people are being investigated as part of the DSI probe.

