HM King’s son travels to Thailand to mark Father's Day

Travelling to Bangkok on an Air France flight, Vacharaesorn, aged 42, posted a photo on his Facebook wall of the view from the plane window. The accompanying caption reads: “As far as the eye can see. The blue skyline. The land of Siam.”

According to Thai-language media reports, the King’s son is expected to stay in the kingdom for two weeks during which he will participate in Father’s Day events, engage in charitable activities, and deliver a special lecture to the public.

He also reportedly plans to travel to other provinces.

After living abroad for 27 years, Vacharaesorn and his younger brother, Chakriwat made their first visit to Thailand on August 7. Vacharaesorn is fondly called “Than On” by Thais, while Chakriwat is known as “Than Ong”