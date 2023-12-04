HM King’s son travels to Thailand to mark Father's Day
His Majesty’s second eldest son Vacharaesorn Vivacharawongse returned to Thailand on Monday for his second visit this year to attend the nation’s Father's Day celebrations.
Travelling to Bangkok on an Air France flight, Vacharaesorn, aged 42, posted a photo on his Facebook wall of the view from the plane window. The accompanying caption reads: “As far as the eye can see. The blue skyline. The land of Siam.”
According to Thai-language media reports, the King’s son is expected to stay in the kingdom for two weeks during which he will participate in Father’s Day events, engage in charitable activities, and deliver a special lecture to the public.
He also reportedly plans to travel to other provinces.
After living abroad for 27 years, Vacharaesorn and his younger brother, Chakriwat made their first visit to Thailand on August 7. Vacharaesorn is fondly called “Than On” by Thais, while Chakriwat is known as “Than Ong”
During the trip, the pair had a meeting with the Supreme Patriarch of Thailand at Wat Ratchabophit in Bangkok and participated in merit-making ceremonies at other temples.
They also visited Chinatown, where they interacted with and took pictures with the residents.
Before leaving the country in August, Than On said that he would definitely be back.