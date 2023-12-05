Thai hospitals at risk of shutdown due to extreme weather

Climate-risk analysing company XDI (Cross Dependency Initiative) issued the ranking in a report on risks to hospitals from flooding, coastal inundation, extreme wind, forest fire, cyclone and greenhouse gas emission.

The report showed that 16,245 of 200,216 hospitals worldwide could be at risk without a phase-out of fossil fuels.

Of them, 5,894 are in South Asia, followed by East Asia (3,216) and Southeast Asia (1,862). The top three at-risk countries are India (5,120), China (1,302) and Japan (1,145).