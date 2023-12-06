Agriculture Ministry introduces ‘tree deeds’ scheme for farmers to secure loans

The implementation of the tree deeds will follow the ongoing project to upgrade Sor Por Kor 4-01 farm landholding documents into “land deeds for farming” nationwide. Currently, the Sor Por Kor 4-01 document farmers’ rights to cultivate on specific plots of land that cannot be sold. Upon upgrade, these documents can be used as collaterals for loans, Kanika said.

She said the document upgrade will be done as soon as possible and is set to be a New Year’s present for farmers.

Agriculture Minister Thamanat Prompow initiated both projects intending to provide farmers access to funds for developing their farms and boosting their income, she said.