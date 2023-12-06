Persistent PM2.5 increasing lung cancer risk, experts warn at conference

It has also been found that during periods when there is high presence of particulate matter smaller than 2.5 microns in diameter (PM2.5) in the air, there is a 30% increase in feelings of depression among the population.

This highlights the need to tighten the particulate matter standards, which would potentially safeguard up to 67% of the population from cancer risks, experts said at the first national-level conference on PM2.5 air pollution. The two-day conference on “Clean Air: Shared Responsibilities of the Government, Private Sector, and Society” was held on December 3-4 in Chiang Mai.

The conference deliberated on the readiness of the Thai healthcare system in dealing with the fallout of air pollution, especially high lung cancer mortality in the northern regions.

Dr Patthrarawalai Sirinara, from Chulalongkorn University's Department of Preventive and Social Medicine, said that lung cancer mortality rate in the upper northern region was found to be the highest at 34.08 per 100,000 population in 2017, followed by Bangkok with 32.88. Over the past 20 years — 1997 to 2017 — a continuously increasing trend has been observed. The provinces with the highest mortality rates were:

Lampang: 43.11 (per 100,000 population), which is 1.5 times higher than the regional average

Lamphun: 40.93

Phayao: 38.03

Chiang Mai: 35.27

Concerns regarding lung cancer due to PM2.5 were not solely about the particles, but also included the chemicals within PM2.5, the experts said. Therefore, a study was conducted on the health impacts of cancer-causing agents in PM2.5 among residents in Bangkok.