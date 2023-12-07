Vietnam wins world's best rice award while Thai rice fails to make it to top 3

The president of the Thai Rice Exporters Association, Chookiat Ophaswongse, said the ST25 rice variety from Vietnam was recognised as the best rice in the world this year, beating 30 rice varieties from various countries.

He said this year Thailand had not joined the contest in every rice type category even though Thai rice was widely recognised for its high quality, standards, and timely delivery in previous competitions.

According to the Rice Trader (TRT) report, only three rice varieties — from Cambodia, India and Vietnam — made it to the top three.

The rice variety from Vietnam, developed by a Vietnamese private enterprise, received unanimous acclaim from all chefs, according to the report.

Thailand's Hom Mali 105 rice had won the title of the world's best rice for two consecutive years in 2020 and 2021. However, in 2022 Cambodia's Phka Rumduol rice managed to surpass Hom Mali, winning the title of “Best Rice in the World” in 2022. This is second consecutive year that Thai rice has failed to secure an award in the world rice competition.