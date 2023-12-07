Srettha rejects power price hike proposal, pushes for THB4.10 a unit

The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) had resolved last month to raise the electricity price to 4.68 baht per unit, from 3.99 at present, for the period January to April next year to “better reflect the production cost” following recent increases in fuel prices.

The prime minister said the ERC's proposed price hike was “unacceptable” and that the matter should be reconsidered.

Srettha on Thursday reiterated that the proposed price hike was too high and that the matter must be reconsidered.

“As of now, 4.20 baht per unit is possible. But we will try to push it down to 4.10 baht. We are trying and we should be able to do it,” he said.

However, he admitted that it would be “difficult” to retain the current price of 3.99 baht per unit for the January-April period.