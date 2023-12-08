Chiang Mai teacher found guilty in school lunch case

However, Phuthep said on Friday that the NACC did not find Chaiyot guilty of food misdistribution, noting that leftover foods can be distributed to any suitable recipients provided the portion for the target group has already been met.

Rather, the anti-graft agency discovered that the procurement process of the school’s lunch project did not follow the state regulations, he added.

Phuthep said the lunch committee did not ask food sellers to issue receipts, a requirement for any procurement worth more than 500 baht, adding that had Chaiyot performed his duties correctly, he would have noticed this aberration.

The school has purchased foods worth 60,000 baht each week from suppliers in the province over a period of 15 weeks.

Phuthep added that Chaiyot’s statement that he inspected the foods supplied to the school three times a day also contradicts that of the sellers, who claimed that they supplied the food once a week.

Responding to NACC’s ruling, Chaiyot said on Friday that he has no intention of scamming the school, adding he had only accepted the role of inspector because the school was short-staffed, despite having limited knowledge about the financial or procurement regulations.

The teacher said that he had to sell his fruit plantation to fund his legal appeal, as he had refused to accept donations from fellow teachers and school alumni.