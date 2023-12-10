Deputy PM urges global action, seeks $100-bn annual climate fund commitment

Patcharawat made the call in his speech delivered to the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which kicked off in Dubai on November 30 and will wrap up on Tuesday. The conference is referred to as COP28.

It was earlier speculated that COP28 would agree on a plan to mobilise $100 billion (3.5 trillion baht) every year until 2025 to help developing countries deal with the effects of climate change.

In his speech, Patcharawat said Thailand, in its capacity as a signatory of COP, hoped to see clear results of the fund establishment at the conference so further climate damage can be controlled in time.