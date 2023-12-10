Deputy PM urges global action, seeks $100-bn annual climate fund commitment
Deputy Prime Minister Patcharawat Wongsuwan called on all developed nations to contribute to the yearly US$100-billion fund to combat climate change.
Patcharawat made the call in his speech delivered to the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which kicked off in Dubai on November 30 and will wrap up on Tuesday. The conference is referred to as COP28.
It was earlier speculated that COP28 would agree on a plan to mobilise $100 billion (3.5 trillion baht) every year until 2025 to help developing countries deal with the effects of climate change.
In his speech, Patcharawat said Thailand, in its capacity as a signatory of COP, hoped to see clear results of the fund establishment at the conference so further climate damage can be controlled in time.
Patcharawat, who is also the natural resources and environment minister, said Thailand hoped to see global collaboration in achieving the 1.5 degree Celsius goal. The pursuit of this goal involves substantial and immediate reductions in greenhouse gas emissions to restrict global warming to 1.5ᵒC above pre-industrial levels.
Declaring Thailand’s commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, Patcharawat highlighted the nation’s efforts to enact a climate change bill soon.
He said Thailand is currently in the process of formulating an action plan to adapt to climate change and aims to implement it soon.
“I would like to remind all of you that all countries must fully cooperate as the Earth has sent out a signal that its temperature is rising all the time. Now, it’s time for us to act so our children will continue to have the Earth to live on,” Patcharawat concluded in his speech.