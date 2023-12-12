Boxing hero on the ropes

The 17-year-old, whose name has been withheld due to her age, told police she had been abused by Somrak, also known as “Mai Dai Mo” (“I wasn't bragging”), a former Olympic gold medalist.

The girl claims she was lured to a hotel by Somrak, whom she met at a night entertainment venue in Khon Kaen province. Somrak denies the accusations, saying he is a victim of attempted blackmail.

Today, we take an in-depth look at the life and career of the well-known kickboxer.

Somrak, a Khon Kaen native, was the first Thai in history to win a gold medal at the Olympics for Thailand.

Born into a financially disadvantaged family on January 16, 1973, Somrak, also known as Bas, is the middle child among three siblings.