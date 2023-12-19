Cabinet allocates 4.9 billion baht to help ease debt burden of small businesses

Kharom Polpornklang, a deputy government spokesman, said on Tuesday that the approved package comprises three key measures, namely:

• Debt moratorium for SMEs: A debt moratorium will be offered to small businesses grappling with financial challenges in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

• Soft loans for loan shark victims: Soft loans will be provided to debtors struggling to repay loan sharks or non-system loan providers.

• Soft loans for small debtors affected by Covid-19: Help will be extended to small debtors affected by the pandemic.