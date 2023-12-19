Cabinet allocates 4.9 billion baht to help ease debt burden of small businesses
The Cabinet has earmarked 4.9 billion baht for a comprehensive assistance package aimed at helping debtors across different groups.
Kharom Polpornklang, a deputy government spokesman, said on Tuesday that the approved package comprises three key measures, namely:
• Debt moratorium for SMEs: A debt moratorium will be offered to small businesses grappling with financial challenges in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.
• Soft loans for loan shark victims: Soft loans will be provided to debtors struggling to repay loan sharks or non-system loan providers.
• Soft loans for small debtors affected by Covid-19: Help will be extended to small debtors affected by the pandemic.
Kharom said the Cabinet has instructed relevant agencies to implement these measures efficiently.
To fund these initiatives, the Cabinet has allocated 4.9 billion from the national budget, with 400 million baht earmarked for helping SMEs and the remainder to help debtors owning to non-system loan providers.