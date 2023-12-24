27 tourists and 3 crew members rescued after boat capsizes off Pattaya

The rescue team, Port Authority officials, and tourist police dispatched boats to assist foreign tourists who were stranded in the waters off Pattaya, approximately 3 nautical miles from the shore near Koh Larn.

The incident occurred at around 6pm when the boat capsized suddenly after encountering strong waves.

Rescuers brought the 27 Russian tourists, along with three crew members, ashore. The majority of them sustained injuries. Most of them showed signs of shock and distress due to the incident. They received preliminary medical treatment before five tourists were transferred to hospitals.