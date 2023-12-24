Three cars damaged as MRT train rails fall on the road

The steel rails on the Khae Rai-Minburi overhead line fell on road at around 5am in front of the Department of Irrigation, Pak Kret district, Nonthaburi province. A utility pole was also tilted from the falling rails.

Police had to close off one traffic lane for the safety of the public.

Initial investigation showed that the Pink Line train had departed Minburi station to Khae Rai. When the train reached the area in front of the Department of Irrigation, the conductor rails connected to the concrete along the train track got dislodged and fell onto the road below, damaging three cars.