Three cars damaged as MRT train rails fall on the road
Three cars were damaged but there were no casualties after the conductor rail of the MRT Pink Line fell on the road on Sunday morning.
The steel rails on the Khae Rai-Minburi overhead line fell on road at around 5am in front of the Department of Irrigation, Pak Kret district, Nonthaburi province. A utility pole was also tilted from the falling rails.
Police had to close off one traffic lane for the safety of the public.
Initial investigation showed that the Pink Line train had departed Minburi station to Khae Rai. When the train reached the area in front of the Department of Irrigation, the conductor rails connected to the concrete along the train track got dislodged and fell onto the road below, damaging three cars.
A source said that numerous people were moving around in that area to buy goods at the market near the Department of Irrigation and they were lucky to escape unscathed. The train was halted and passengers asked to disembark for safety reasons. Investigators are looking into how the conductor rail got dislodged.
The owner of a car that was damaged said he heard loud noises resembling explosions multiple times. When he quickly ran out to see what was happening, he found that his car, which had been parked under the train tracks, had been crushed by the falling steel rails.
Another man said that at around 5am he had driven his sedan to the area to drop his mother off at the market. While waiting inside the car, he heard a loud noise before realising that the rails of the Pink Line train had fallen on the car parked in front of him and also damaged his car from the impact. He said he was lucky to escape unhurt though his car suffered extensive damage.