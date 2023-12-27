Thai Army seeks police quota to broaden job prospects for enlisted personnel

The aim will be to get the soldiers to enter the Police Training Centre for Non-Commissioned Officers, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The initiative’s goal is to broaden career prospects for enlisted individuals, the source said, adding that talks were currently underway with the RTP.

Noting that the initial quota of 1,000 may be changed later, the source said that qualified personnel would still be required to pass a test and compete for a spot in the police training centre.

The centre, which admits a total of 5,000 candidates per year, produces graduates with the rank of police lance corporal.

Informally known as the “police lance corporal school”, the centre operates 19 training facilities nationwide.

The Royal Thai Police, meanwhile, maintains a separate academy for commissioned officers called the Royal Police Cadet Academy in Nakhon Pathom. The academy only accepts graduates from the Armed Forces Academies Preparatory School and those who pass the commissioned officers exam. Graduates are conferred with the rank of police sub-lieutenant.