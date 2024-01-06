Sinkage on Bangkok’s Kanchanapisek Road causes traffic chaos

The affected stretch, about a kilometre long, led to heavy traffic congestion, with cars coming to a standstill for a 2km stretch on Saturday.

The sinkage, forming a 1.2-metre-deep hole, occurred in the vicinity of an intersection with Rama II Road. The affected area is about 33m long and covers four traffic lanes – two main routes and two frontage routes. No injuries or vehicle damage were reported as of press time.

Kriengkrai Detchaiprakarn, director of the Thonburi Highways Department, said the Metropolitan Waterworks Authority (MWA) identified a water tunnel break some 25 metres underground as the cause of the collapse. The leak had eroded the ground beneath the road, causing it to collapse.

He added that as a temporary fix, highway officials have filled the hole with asphalt and have been checking it every half an hour to ensure it does not sink further.

Kriengkrai said a long-term fix will be much like constructing a new road, and it is expected to take nearly a week. He estimates the cost to be between 3 million and 4 million baht.

MWA officials said the underground tunnel is around 33% complete and is part of a larger 17.1-billion-baht project scheduled for completion in December 2025. The 43.37-km underground network will supply water to eastern Bangkok, Nonthaburi and Samut Prakan provinces.