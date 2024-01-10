Chiang Mai governor orders tight measures against burning of farm waste

He said the district chiefs can offer help to farmers like providing them with fuel for their tractors to plough the fields and bury the garbage.

Nirat also instructed all municipalities in Chiang Mai to remove burnable garbage from communities, so local residents do not burn them.

After the meeting, San Kamphaeng district chief Pinyo Puasriphan told reporters that he would actively work on convincing farmers to plough and bury their farm residue on 8,510 rai of farmland.

His office has launched campaigns offering farmers help with fuel if they agree to bury their farm waste.

Mae On district chief Chalit Thipkham said 115 spots covering 27,000 rai of farmland have been registered for burning, but added that he would try and convince the farmers to use other methods. He hopes to prevent burning on at least 12,000 rai of farmland.

Chiang Mai deputy governor Thossapol Phuanudom, meanwhile, said the provincial administration will expedite efforts to have energy recycling plants buy farm waste to make energy compressed bars for use in thermal power plants or factories.

Meanwhile, Charoen Pimkhan, Chiang Mai's chief agriculture officer, said 75,000 families have registered with his office to plant 500,000 rai of rice and receive help for handling leftover hay and other residue.

He said the office has provided some machines for compressing the hay, which can either be used as animal feed or sold at 40 to 45 baht per bale.