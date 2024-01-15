Western sun worshippers stir controversy at Chiang Mai temple

The unnamed acting abbot, clearly not thrilled to be thrust into the spotlight, downplayed the incident, saying it lasted only a few minutes. Apparently, the two sun worshippers left swiftly when informed by the staff that their choice of tanning location was not quite in line with the sanctity of a Buddhist temple.

The acting abbot asserted that this would not have been an issue if the enthusiastic photographer had informed the women about their inappropriate attire instead of taking their photo and posting it on Facebook.

The monk said the two women sunbathing on the lawn in the temple’s compound on Sunday morning, caught the attention of a tuk-tuk driver passing by. Ever the social media hero, the driver snapped a pic and posted it on Facebook, sparking an almost immediate uproar.